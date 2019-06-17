Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Severe weather hits UK footfall

17 June 2019By

Total footfall was down 5.1% year on year for the week ended 15 June, as the “relentless” rain deterred consumers from venturing out.

Continual rain on Monday to Thursday led footfall to decline by an average of 8.1% year on year each day.

Sunday in contrast was hit by a drop of just 1.7%, and Saturday by a 0.1% drop.

Although all destinations suffered last week, Springboard said the high street “bore the brunt,” with an average drop of 11.2% each day Monday to Thursday.

Shopping centres registered an 8.1% year on year decrease and retail parks a 3% decrease.

 

