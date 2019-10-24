Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Shoe Zone revenue steady after profit warning

24 October 2019By

Full screen3083219 shoe zone big box 2

Shoe Zone has reported a 0.8% increase in revenues to £161.9m in its pre-close trading update for the 53 weeks to 5 October 2019.

This is up from £160.6m in 2017/18.

The value footwear retailer issued a profit warning in August, which resulted in former CEO Nick Davis’s resignation.

Shoe Zone has 500 stores across the UK. It opened 24 shops in year to 5 October and closed 16. It plans to open another five of its “Big Box” format stores by the end of the calendar year.

Shoe Zone will publish its final full-year results on 8 January 2020, but said it expected pre-exceptional profit before tax to be “in line with revised market expectations”.

CEO Anthony Smith said: “Shoe Zone has ended this difficult year in line with our revised expectations.

“It is early days in the new financial year, but we have been encouraged by the performance so far.

“There are a further 20 Big Box openings planned for the coming year which, alongside our strong digital momentum, will continue to drive growth in the future.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Primark Birmingham

    Primark will hold prices despite margin pressure

    9 September 2019

    Primark’s retail prices will remain steady despite warnings that its margins will take a hit next year, John Bason, chief financial officer at the retailer’s owner, Associated British Foods, has told Drapers. 

  • Shoe Zone

    Shoe Zone boss departs amid profit warning

    30 August 2019

    Shoe Zone chief executive Nick Davies has resigned with immediate effect, as the footwear retailer announced its full-year performance will fall below previous expectations.

  • Primark Birmingham

    Sales edge up at Primark

    9 September 2019

    Sales at Primark have risen 4% year on year for the 52 weeks to 14 September, as the retailer’s expansion continues apace. However, like-for-like sales dropped by 2% for the period, and it warned that future margins are set to take a hit.

  • mulberry

    Ted Baker finance boss heads to Mulberry

    22 August 2019

    Charles Anderson, finance director for lifestyle retailer Ted Baker’s subsidiaries, has left the business to join luxury brand Mulberry as its new group finance director.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.