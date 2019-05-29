Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Shop prices creep up in May

29 May 2019By

Full screenguildford high street

Non-food prices increased by 0.2% month on month in May, as retailers struggle to absorb rising costs. 

This is the second month of non-food price inflation in 2019, the Nielsen and British Retail Consortium (BRC) index shows. It follows six years of deflation in non-food prices, driven by heavy discounting.

Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive, said: “Rising costs associated with currency depreciation, stockpiling, rising minimum wage and the apprenticeship levy have all put upwards pressure on prices for a while, and it now appears that retailers cannot absorb them any longer.

”Unless the government addresses future cost rises, including spiralling business rates, we may see larger price rises in the future.”

You might also like...

