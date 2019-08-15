Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Shopify launches chat function

15 August 2019By

Full screenShpify

Software ecommerce company Shopify has launched a chat function, Shopify Chat, to enable stores to have “real-time conversations with customers”.

It features on every page of brands and retailers’ online stores, and allows them to answer customer queries on product, orders or discount codes.

The company said its goal is to make conversations “convenient and seamless”.

Shopify Chat is available through the existing Shopify Ping app for iPhone.

You might also like...

  • asos ss19

    Asos profit drop blamed on warehouse troubles

    18 July 2019

    Online giant Asos has warned full-year profit before tax will be lower than expected after sales in Europe and the US were hit by teething troubles as the retailer overhauled its warehouses.

  • Fayez mohamood bluecure 20190515 drapers digital festival after morning break 10

    Five lessons for moving at speed in the digital world

    15 May 2019

    For the fast-moving fashion industry, innovating at speed is crucial. Fayez Mohamood, CEO and co-founder of retail marketing platform Bluecore shared his tips with the Drapers Digital Festival.

  • Screenshot 2019 07 17 at 12.38.18

    Fashion retail gets its game on

    17 July 2019Tim Clark

    Drapers analyses whether gamification apps are a digital fad or a game changer in customer engagement and conversion. 

  • 20190515 drapers digital festival after morning break 8

    Farfetch: 'Focus on the pain points'

    15 May 2019Gemma Goldfingle

    Sandrine Deveaux, Farfetch’s managing director of the Store of the Future, warned retailers not to focus on investing on innovative technology but on improving parts of the customer journey that are “letting you down”.

