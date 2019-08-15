Shopify launches chat function

Software ecommerce company Shopify has launched a chat function, Shopify Chat, to enable stores to have “real-time conversations with customers”.
It features on every page of brands and retailers’ online stores, and allows them to answer customer queries on product, orders or discount codes.
The company said its goal is to make conversations “convenient and seamless”.
Shopify Chat is available through the existing Shopify Ping app for iPhone.
