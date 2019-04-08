Shopper numbers spiral downwards

Total footfall across the UK for the week to 31 March was down 1.5% compared with the same week last year.

Springboard reports the overall decline was “largely inevitable” given that Easter Sunday and Easter Monday were included in the same week in 2018.

High streets and shopping centres – down 3.3% and 1.8% respectively – fared worse than retail parks, which recorded a 2.8% increase in footfall year on year.

It marks the third consecutive week that total footfall was down year on year.