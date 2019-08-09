Shopping centres face the brunt of Karen Millen closures

Shopping centres will be the locations hit hardest across the UK by Karen Millen and Coast store closures, following the sale of businesses’ online arms to fast fashion etailer Boohoo.
Boohoo snapped up the online business and intellectual property rights of premium womenswear brands Karen Millen and Coast this week, putting almost 1,000 jobs at risk. In due course, all 32 stores and 177 concessions in the UK are expected to cease trading.
The Karen Millen and Coast standalone stores are located in Greater London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Portsmouth, Manchester, Sheffield, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Intu Metrocentre, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Brighton and Hove, Liverpool, Westfield London, Intu Trafford Centre, Bromley, Leeds, Cheltenham, Intu Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Kingston-upon-Thames, Westfield Stratford City, Intu Watford, Windsor, Southampton, Gatwick, Ellesmere Port, Bristol, Braintree and Bicester.
Already embattled shopping centre owners will be the hardest hit, housing 21 of the 32 standalone stores set to close. Four of these are within the centres of Intu Properties which saw net rental income fall 7.7% to £205.2m during a challenging first half plagued by retailer company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).
Geographically, the south-east of England will face the most store closures, with eight based in the region.
The closure of Karen Millen and Coast’s retail arm puts further pressure on those areas already affected by the store closure programmes of Arcadia, Debenhams, House of Fraser, Ann Summers, and Monsoon Accessorize.
Data compiled by the local data company for Drapers compared the number of at risk retailers within a 3km of closing Karen Millen and Coast stores.
Karen Millen’s Covent Garden branch faces a possible 39 surrounding store closures including two House of Frasers, four Topshops and 16 Accessorizes.
In the south-east Portsmouth faces the highest risk. A total of 11 retail stores could close within a 3km radius of the Karen Millen located in the city, LDC found.
Other high-risk UK cities include Glasgow, with 16 potential surrounding closures, and Nottingham which faces the same fate.
|Retailer
|Region
|Location
|Centre Name
|Centre Type
|At risk retailers within 3k
|Coast
|South West
|Bristol
|The Mall at Cribbs Causeway
|Shopping Centre
|3: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|WC2
|WC2
|High Street (large)
|39: Debenhams (1), Evans (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Burton Menswear (2), House of Fraser (2), Wallis (2), Ann Summers (3), Dorothy Perkins (3), Monsoon (4), Topshop (4), Accessorize (16)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|W1
|W1
|High Street (large)
|34: Debenhams (1), Evans (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Wallis (1), Burton Menswear (2), House of Fraser (2), Ann Summers (3), Dorothy Perkins (3), Monsoon (3), Topshop (4), Accessorize (13)
|Karen Millen
|East Midlands
|Nottingham
|Nottingham
|High Street (large)
|16: Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Outfit (1), Wallis (1), Accessorize (2), Burton Menswear (2), Dorothy Perkins (2), Topshop (2)
|Karen Millen
|Scotland
|Glasgow
|Princes Square
|High Street (large)
|16: Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Wallis (1), Accessorize (2), Dorothy Perkins (2), Evans (2), Topshop (2), Burton Menswear (3)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Portsmouth
|Gunwharf Quays Shopping Centre
|Shopping Centre
|11: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Topshop (1), Burton Menswear (2), Debenhams (2), Dorothy Perkins (2), Evans (2)
|Karen Millen
|North West
|Manchester
|Manchester
|High Street (large)
|10: Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (2), Ann Summers (2)
|Karen Millen
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Sheffield
|Meadowhall Centre
|Shopping centre
|10: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Topshop (1), Wallis (1)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Greenhithe
|Bluewater Shopping Centre
|Shopping centre
|10: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1), Wallis (1)
|Karen Millen
|North East
|Gateshead
|Intu Metrocentre (MetroCentre)
|Shopping centre
|9: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|West Midlands
|Birmingham
|Bullring Shopping Centre
|Shopping Centre
|9: Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Outfit (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (2)
|Karen Millen
|Scotland
|Aberdeen
|Bon Accord Shopping Centre
|High street (large)
|9: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Outfit (1), Topshop (1), Wallis (1)
|Karen Millen
|Wales
|Cardiff
|St. Davids Centre
|Shopping Centre
|9: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Outfit (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Brighton and Hove
|Brighton and Hove
|High street (large)
|8: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|North West
|Liverpool
|Liverpool One
|Shopping Centre
|8: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), Evans (1), House of Fraser (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|W12
|Westfield London
|Shopping Centre
|8: Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (3)
|Karen Millen
|North West
|Manchester
|Intu Trafford Centre (The Trafford Centre)
|Shopping Centre
|8: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|Bromley
|The Glades Shopping Centre
|Shopping Centre
|8: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Miss Selfridge (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1), Wallis (1)
|Karen Millen
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Leeds
|Victoria Quarter
|Shopping Centre
|8: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|South West
|Cheltenham
|Cheltenham
|High street (large)
|7: Ann Summers (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Outfit (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (2)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Milton Keynes
|Intu Milton Keynes (Midsummer Place Shopping Centre)
|Shopping centre
|7: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Burton Menswear (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Scotland
|Edinburgh
|Edinburgh
|High street (large)
|6: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|South West
|Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|High street (large)
|6: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), House of Fraser (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|Kingston Upon Thames
|Kingston Upon Thames
|High street (large)
|5: Ann Summers (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (2)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|E20
|Westfield Stratford City
|Shopping centre
|5: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|Greater London
|E14
|Canary Wharf Shopping Centre
|Shopping centre
|5: Accessorize (1), Burton Menswear (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|East of England
|Watford
|Intu Watford
|Shopping centre
|5: Debenhams (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1), Accessorize (2)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Windsor
|Windsor
|High street (medium)
|4: Accessorize (1), Dorothy Perkins (1), Monsoon (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Southampton
|Westquay Shopping Centre
|Shopping centre
|4: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Debenhams (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Gatwick
|Out of major town centre
|4: Accessorize (2), Ann Summers (2)
|Karen Millen
|South West
|Bristol
|The Mall At Cribbs Causeway
|Shopping centre
|3: Accessorize (1), Ann Summers (1), Topshop (1)
|Karen Millen
|North West
|Ellesmere Port
|McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet
|Shopping centre
|3: Debenhams (1), Monsoon (1), Outfit (1)
|Karen Millen
|East Of England
|Braintree
|Freeport Braintree Outlet Village
|Shopping centre
|2: Ann Summers (1), Dorothy Perkins (1)
|Karen Millen
|South East
|Bicester
|Bicester Village
|Shopping centre
|1: Dorothy Perkins (1)
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.