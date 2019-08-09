Shopping centres face the brunt of Karen Millen closures

Shopping centres will be the locations hit hardest across the UK by Karen Millen and Coast store closures, following the sale of businesses’ online arms to fast fashion etailer Boohoo.

Boohoo snapped up the online business and intellectual property rights of premium womenswear brands Karen Millen and Coast this week, putting almost 1,000 jobs at risk. In due course, all 32 stores and 177 concessions in the UK are expected to cease trading.

The Karen Millen and Coast standalone stores are located in Greater London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Portsmouth, Manchester, Sheffield, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Intu Metrocentre, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Cardiff, Brighton and Hove, Liverpool, Westfield London, Intu Trafford Centre, Bromley, Leeds, Cheltenham, Intu Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Kingston-upon-Thames, Westfield Stratford City, Intu Watford, Windsor, Southampton, Gatwick, Ellesmere Port, Bristol, Braintree and Bicester.

Already embattled shopping centre owners will be the hardest hit, housing 21 of the 32 standalone stores set to close. Four of these are within the centres of Intu Properties which saw net rental income fall 7.7% to £205.2m during a challenging first half plagued by retailer company voluntary arrangements (CVAs).

Geographically, the south-east of England will face the most store closures, with eight based in the region.

The closure of Karen Millen and Coast’s retail arm puts further pressure on those areas already affected by the store closure programmes of Arcadia, Debenhams, House of Fraser, Ann Summers, and Monsoon Accessorize.

Data compiled by the local data company for Drapers compared the number of at risk retailers within a 3km of closing Karen Millen and Coast stores.

Karen Millen’s Covent Garden branch faces a possible 39 surrounding store closures including two House of Frasers, four Topshops and 16 Accessorizes.

In the south-east Portsmouth faces the highest risk. A total of 11 retail stores could close within a 3km radius of the Karen Millen located in the city, LDC found.

Other high-risk UK cities include Glasgow, with 16 potential surrounding closures, and Nottingham which faces the same fate.