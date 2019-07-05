Sloane Street set for £40m revamp

London luxury shopping destination Sloane Street, home to designers such as Balenciaga, Gucci and Chanel, is to undergo a £40m refurbishment to “secure its future” and global reputation.

The three-year project has been approved after “extensive” public consultation and works will commence this autumn.

It will be led by property developer Cadogan in partnership with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, with London-based architects John McAslan and Partners in charge of the public realm.

Hugh Seaborn, CEO of Cadogan, said: “These proposals will strengthen Sloane Street’s position as a global destination for luxury retail and create a more desirable environment for local businesses.

“We have seen major recent investment from many of the luxury houses on the street – the new Balenciaga store opened earlier this year, alongside multi-million pound refits from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Gucci, Fendi and Chanel – and our plans will create a seamless environment whether in-store or travelling along the street.”