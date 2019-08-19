Slump in footfall across the UK

Total UK footfall fell by 1.4% year on year for the week to 17 August, which Springboard blamed on poor weather.

In the UK, shopper numbers fell on the high street and at shopping centres – by 2.6% and 1.4% year on year respectively – while retail parks recorded a 1.4% increase.

Wales was hit by the biggest decline in footfall across all locations, at 1.4% less than 2018, while Greater London benefitted from the biggest increase at 1%.

Springboard said: “Despite footfall decreasing throughout the majority of England and Wales across all retail destination types, both Scotland and Northern Ireland bucked the trend with increases of 0.8% and 0.4% against the previous year. Greater London was the only other geography to record an uplift, increasing by 1% against the previous year.”