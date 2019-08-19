Slump in footfall across the UK

Total UK footfall fell by 1.4% year on year for the week to 17 August, which Springboard blamed on poor weather.
In the UK, shopper numbers fell on the high street and at shopping centres – by 2.6% and 1.4% year on year respectively – while retail parks recorded a 1.4% increase.
Wales was hit by the biggest decline in footfall across all locations, at 1.4% less than 2018, while Greater London benefitted from the biggest increase at 1%.
Springboard said: “Despite footfall decreasing throughout the majority of England and Wales across all retail destination types, both Scotland and Northern Ireland bucked the trend with increases of 0.8% and 0.4% against the previous year. Greater London was the only other geography to record an uplift, increasing by 1% against the previous year.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.