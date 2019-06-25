Small businesses anticipate sales boom

Two-thirds of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK are anticipating a 28% uplift in sales this summer.
A total of 47% said the warmer weather will be the biggest driver of sales, followed by bank holidays (46%) and the summer wedding season (35%).
A further 53% noted that the warmer weather often leads to a spike in clothing sales. A total of 68% typically sell more summer clothes than winter clothes.
In a survey commissioned by the Royal Mail, 31% of SMEs said they expect to see an increase in clothing and accessories sales; 25% in beach accessories and 16% in sportswear.
Three- quarters (75%) of customers said they purchase more summer clothes because they want to dress suitably and comfortably; 59% said they want to follow the latest fashion trends; and 45% purchased because they are influenced by celebrities. As a result, 65% of UK SME retailers adapt their business throughout the year to “make the most of seasonal demand.”
When it comes to international business, 71% surveyed currently sell to customers overseas, with 39% expecting an increase in sales this summer.
