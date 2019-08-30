Snow Peak to open in the UK

Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak is opening its first European store on London’s Regent Street this autumn.

Set to launch on 24 October, the shop will be split over three floors and occupy 4,300 sq ft of shopping space.

As well as its full range of clothing, including outerwear, tops, trousers and accessories, customers will be able to purchase a selection of mountaineering and camping equipment.

The lower ground floor will be a practical space for staff to demonstrate and customers to try equipment, while the ground floor will house a coffee shop.

Kei Saito, Snow Peak UK director, said the company’s decision to expand in the UK follows increasing demand for the brand and heightened interest in outdoor activity across Europe.

He added: “Positive growth in wholesale in the EU tells us that our customer want a bigger Snow Peak presence, which tells us that now is a good time [to expand].”