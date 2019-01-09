Sosandar revenues continue to rocket

Revenues at womenswear etailer Sosandar jumped 219% to £1.6m for the three months to 31 December 2018, driven by both repeat orders and customer acquisition.

The result was higher than Sosandar’s revenue for the entire previous financial year. Launched in September 2016, the size of etailer’s customer database increased by 209% to 100,000 over the period, and the number of orders increased by 221% to just over 35,000.

Co-chief executive Julie Lavington told Drapers in November that Sosandar was driving repeat orders through encouraging “emotional engagement” with the brand. The strategy seems to be working, as repeat orders increased by 527% to more than 20,000.

A focus on customer acquisition and business efficiency resulted in an EBIDTA loss down on the prior year, although Sosandar did not reveal the amount. It had an underlying EBIDTA loss of just under £2m for the six months to 30 September 2018.

Returns decreased slightly over the period to 49%.

Lavington and fellow co-chief executive Ali Hall said: ”We are selling well across existing categories such as partywear and leather, and also seeing a promising performance in new areas such as loungewear and accessories. Combined with a substantial increase in repeat orders and a significant uplift in conversion rates to 3.47%, this highlights the underlying quality of our products and the sizeable growth opportunities we have with the Sosandar brand.”

The company predicts revenue for the full year to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.