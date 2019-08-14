Sports Direct auditor Grant Thornton resigns

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has announced that Grant Thornton has decided not to seek reappointment as the company’s auditor.

The retailer said Grant Thornton had made the decision subsequent to the publication of its annual report and accounts on Tuesday, and following a “review of its client portfolio”.

Grant Thornton will cease to hold office as auditors of the company with effect from 11 September, the date of Sports Direct’s annual general meeting.

Grant Thornton has audited the company’s accounts since 2007. Its resignation comes after the release of Sports Direct’s annual results was delayed due to a €674m (£624m) Belgian tax claim.

The Sports Direct Group suffered a 6% fall in underlying EBTIDA to £287.8m in the 52 weeks to 28 April 2019, compared with £306.1m in the same period the previous year. Group revenue at Sports Direct, which also controls French Connection and Flannels, was up 10% to £3.7bn in the same period.