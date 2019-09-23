Sports Direct axes more Jack Wills stores

Sports Direct has announced the closure of a further five Jack Wills stores following its acquisition of the lifestyle brand last month.

The stores set to close are Bluewater, Oxford, Newcastle, Winchester and London Gatwick airport.

They follow the closure of eight Jack Wills stores last month after Sports Direct failed to secure lower rents with landlords. These were in Marlborough, Derby, Reigate, Rock, Tunbridge Wells, Durham, Kingston and St Albans.

A Sports Direct spokesman said: “We are continuing to work hard with our landlords to try to keep as many stores in the existing portfolio open. Unfortunately, it has not been possible to save these five stores. Where possible, Sports Direct is committed to finding new roles within the group for all affected Jack Wills staff.”

Sports Direct bought Jack Wills for £12.8m in a pre-pack administration deal last month. All the brand’s stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as its distribution centre, have been transferred to Sports Direct, along with all 1,700 employees.

CBRE is advising Sports Direct on the Jack Wills property portfolio.