Sports Direct extends Findel offer

Sports Direct agreed to buy 6 million shares in Findel for 161p per share last month, bringing its holding to 36.8%. This required the retailer to make a mandatory cash offer for the shares in Findel that it does not already own. It has since increased its stake to 37.8%.

Sports Direct had offered to buy the remaining shares in Findel for the same price, however, it failed to secure sufficient acceptances for the offer to be declared unconditional by the first deadline of 9 April. It has now extended its offer until the next closing date on 24 April.

The board of Findel said the extension confirmed its view that Sports Direct’s offer price of 161p per share ”is opportunistic, significantly undervalues Findel and should be rejected by all shareholders”.

It added: ”Sports Direct has until 4 May to improve or change its offer, or until 18 May to receive the required acceptances on its current offer for it to become unconditional.”