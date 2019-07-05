Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sports Direct loses second long-serving executive

5 July 2019By

Full screen3084848 sports direct thurrock

Sports Direct’s company secretary Cameron Olsen has stepped down after 15 years at the company.

Olsen joined the retailer in 2007 as legal counsel and was promoted to company secretary in 2013.

It comes after the announcement on Monday that Sports Direct’s long-standing head of retail, Karen Byers, has resigned after 28 years at the business.

Comment

