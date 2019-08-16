Sports Direct shutters Jack Wills stores

Sports Direct has closed eight Jack Wills stores, and more are closures likely if it cannot achieve lower rents across the remaining portfolio.

The stores that have closed are in Marlborough, Derby, Reigate, Rock, Tunbridge Wells, Durham, Kingston and St Albans, the Financial Times reports.

Sports Direct has said it will look to redeploy the affected staff across the group.

The news comes after Drapers revealed that Sports Direct was asking landlords to accept rent-free tenancy agreements across some of Jack Wills’ worst-performing stores.

Mike Ashley acquired the lifestyle retailer for £12.8m earlier this month as part of a pre-pack administration deal.

All 100 Jack Wills stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as its distribution centre, were transferred to Sports Direct, along with all 1,700 employees. CBRE is advising Sports Direct on the Jack Wills property portfolio.

Sports Direct has been contacted for comment.