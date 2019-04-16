Sports Direct to close Wigan warehouse

Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct will close its warehouse in Wigan, Greater Manchester, resulting in the loss of 300 jobs.

Sports Direct has triggered an early end to its 10-year lease on the warehouse, The Guardian reported.

The factory will shut on 13 June. Employees were told of the decision on Monday.

Regional secretary for the GMB trade union Paul McCarthy said: “This closure is another body blow for the north-west, caused by a company with a track record of putting profits before people.

“GMB will not rest until every member receives the redundancy pay they are legally entitled. Then we will discuss next steps.”