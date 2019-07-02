Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Sports Direct's head of retail exits

2 July 2019By

Full screenSports Direct in Thurrock

Mike Ashley’s head of retail, Karen Byers, has resigned from Sports Direct after 28 years.

The resignation was announced to senior store and area managers on Monday morning in a conference call, and took place with immediate effect.

On the departure, Ashley said: “The door will always be open to Karen if she wishes to come back to the business as a consultant. Karen has been a very supportive member of the team for over 28 years and we wish her well for the future. The focus of the business as we move forward remains our programme of brand elevation, one that we are totally committed to.”

A spokesperson also confirmed that Michael Murray will continue as head of elevation for the group and will not be replacing her.

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.