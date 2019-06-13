Stella McCartney chief joins Scotch & Soda

Dutch fashion retailer Scotch & Soda has appointed Stella McCartney president and CEO Frederick Lukoff as CEO.

He will take over from Dirk-Jan Stoppelenburg on 1 September, who will move into his new position as chairman of the board.

Dutchman Lukoff joins from British luxury fashion brand Stella McCartney, where he has held the role of CEO and president for the last 10 years.

He previously worked at luxury fashion brands Lanvin and Courrèges, and Spanish brand Paco Rabanne.

He said: “I have a profound respect for Dutch culture, it’s approach to life and point of view on society.

“I believe there is space on the international fashion scene for that strong set of values to resonate even further.”