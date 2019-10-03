Stitch Fix UK launches in-house brands

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix UK has today launched five in-house women’s and menswear labels for the first time.

Founded in 2011 by US entrepreneur Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix UK launched in the UK on 8 May, after opening its head office in London’s Holborn in August 2018. It was the first foray overseas for the San Francisco-based company.

The UK arm previously only sold third-party men’s, women’s and childrenswear brands. The UK design team began creating five in-house brands in November 2018 and have today launched them on the website.

The two new womenswear collections, Editor’s Cut and Mauvette, currently comprise 700 pieces across both brands and are aimed at customers aged between 20 and 40. They both retail between £22 for a jersey to £150 for a coat.

Mauvette is described as “feminine”, featuring floral prints, cord dresses, lace insert blouses and soft-coloured knitwear.

Editor’s Cut is a “cleaner”, “contemporary” and more city-focused collection, featuring current prints and trends. Key pieces include jeans, fur coats, silk co-ord suits and cashmere knits.

Meanwhile, the three new menswear collections, 01.Algo, Fairlane & Sons and A-Frame, currently comprise around 400 pieces. Retail prices range from £25 for a T-shirt to £130 for a coat.

01.Algo is aimed at “city guys” and features workwear, including roll necks and Scandinavian-style shirts.

Fairlane & Sons offers ”cool heritage and classic heritage” styling. The collection comprises cord shirts, chinos, fair isle knits and floral print shirts.

A-Frame is inspired by sports and the weekend and features puffer jackets, striped T-shirts, sweatshirts with stripe sleeves, joggers, and checked flannel shirts.

Rachel Stack, former head of womenswear buying at BHS, ex-buying director at River Island and Miss Selfridge and most recently former fashion director at Shop Direct, is vice-president of product and trading at Stitch Fix UK. Stack, who joined in July 2018, told Drapers the company has introduced in-house brands to “fill in the gaps” between the third-party brands and to offer their customers more exclusive products that they cannot find on the high street.

She said: “As time goes on and the customer tells us what they want, we may create more brands. We can really listen to the customer in terms of style, fit, aesthetic and colour palette”.

Stitch Fix currently only operates in the US and the UK. Stack also told Drapers the company will not rule out launching in other territories, but “wants to get it right in the UK first.”

Stitch Fix UK currently has around 60 third-party brands, both UK- and US-based, including Whistles, French Connection, All Saints, Oasis, Warehouse, Monsoon, Phase Eight, Sweaty Betty, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Joules, Rag & Bone, J Brand, Free People, Scotch & Soda, Tiger of Sweden, Jack Wolfskin and Jack & Jones.

In the UK it employs a team of 50 personal stylists who hand pick clothing for customers based on an online questionnaire about their preferences, size, style, lifestyle and budget. The £10 signing-up charge for a stylist can be credited against any items purchased.

After receiving a box of five pieces of clothing, customers can pay for the items they want to keep and send back the others. If customers want to keep all five items, they receive a 20% discount. Postage is free. The service will also be available via click-and-collect locations across the UK.

Customers select the frequency of their packages: monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly or on demand. They have to opt in to receive regular shipments, not opt out. Brands have their own “vendor portal”, which allows them to access information and feedback on their product.