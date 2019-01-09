Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

'Strength of brand' buoys Ted Baker Christmas sales

9 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Full screenTed Baker SS19

Christmas retail sales increased by 12.2% at Ted Baker for the five-week period from 2 December 2018 to 5 January 2019.

Ecommerce sales increased by 18.7% and represented 25.7% of total retail sales.

Acting CEO Lindsay Page said: “This result again reflects the strength of the brand and quality of our collections.”

As increased festive discounts threaten many retailers’ margins, Ted Baker said it remains on track with its full-year gross margin and expects to end the year with a clean stock position.

