Summer clearance boosts sales at John Lewis

In its final week of summer clearance, John Lewis had a 3.8% uplift in fashion sales.
The retailer said women’s accessories performed “particularly well” – up 9% compared to the same week last year.
Total sales increased by 1.3% compared with the same week in 2018. Home sales rose by 0.9% and electrical and home technology sales decreased by 1%.
