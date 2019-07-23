Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Summer clearance boosts sales at John Lewis

23 July 2019By

In its final week of summer clearance, John Lewis had a 3.8% uplift in fashion sales.

The retailer said women’s accessories performed “particularly well” – up 9% compared to the same week last year.

Total sales increased by 1.3% compared with the same week in 2018. Home sales rose by 0.9% and electrical and home technology sales decreased by 1%.

