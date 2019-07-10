Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Sunspel opens Chelsea store

10 July 2019 By

British heritage brand Sunspel has opened its sixth UK store, in Duke of York Square in London’s Chelsea.

The 627 sq ft shop offers a selection of Sunspel’s women’s and men’s seasonal and core collections, including T-shirts, boxer shorts and its Riviera polo shirt.

The company said all locations had been chosen for their “unique neighbourhood character” and this latest Chelsea opening reflects its “continued popularity” in the UK.

Sunspel has five other shops in London (in Marylebone, Notting Hill, Piccadilly, Shoreditch and Soho), as well as one in the New York and five in Japan.

