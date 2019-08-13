Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Superdry appoints CFO

13 August 2019By

Superdry has promoted Nick Gresham to chief financial officer, in attempt to “return [the business] to strong profitable growth”.

Gresham joined the company as interim CFO in June from online sports and lifestyle retailer Wiggle.

Chairman Peter Williams said: “[Gresham] is playing a crucial role in ensuring the business is on a stable financial footing, as we set out to return Superdry to strong profitable growth.”

Gresham replaced Ed Barker, who resigned in April following co-founder Julian Dunkerton’s reinstatement to the board.

