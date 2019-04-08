Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Superdry co-founder to earn consultancy fees

8 April 2019By

Full screenJulian Dunkerton and James Holder

Superdry co-founder James Holder is expected to receive at least £300,000 a year in consultancy fees from the brand, the Sunday Telegraph has reported. 

It comes after fellow co-founder Julian Dunkerton won his bid for reappointment as a non-executive director of Superdry by just 2.3% of the vote on 2 April, after an acrimonious public battle.

As expected, chairman Peter Bamford, chief executive Euan Sutherland, chief financial officer Ed Barker and chairman of the remuneration committee Penny Hughes resigned with immediate effect. 

Sutherland is reportedly entitled to a full year’s salary of £728,000 despite resigning, which means he will have been paid more than £10m in total for less than five years at the business.

Superdry’s current creative director, former Nike executive Phil Dickinson, who joined the business in January, has not yet decided whether to stay, sources told the Sunday Telegraph. 

Superdry has been contacted for comment. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.