Superdry makes board appointments

Superdry has announced two appointments to its board.

Former Marks & Spencer chief financial officer Helen Weir will take the role of senior independent director on 11 July, when former New Look chief financial officer Alastair Miller will become chair of the audit committee.

Miller served as CFO of New Look from 2000 to 2014, and has since worked as a retail consultant, as well as holding the position of senior independent director on the board of property company NewRiver.

Weir was CFO of M&S from 2015 to 2018. She was previously CFO at John Lewis Partnership from 2012 to 2015.

Superdry chairman Peter Williams said: “Since becoming chairman in April it has been a priority of mine to restore the board to full strength, and these appointments are a big step in that direction.

“We continue to search for an additional two non-executive directors and will make further announcements in due course.”

Superdry delayed reporting its full-year results following a recent profit warning, blaming the “complexity” of a store review and recent management changes.

The company’s annual results, which had been due on 4 July, will now be revealed on 10 July.