Exclusive: Superdry to widen offer with new licensing partner

4 September 2019By

Full screenSuperdry spring 19

Superdry has appointed brand licensing company IMG to widen its product offering into new categories including consumer electronics and sporting goods. 

IMG will develop a strategic licensing programme to broaden the British fashion brand’s portfolio into possible categories including luggage, travel-related items, personal accessories, consumer electronics and sporting goods. 

Following his reappointment to Superdry’s board, founder Julian Dunkerton cancelled a previous footwear licensing deal with Pentland brands. 

Superdry released a “disappointing” set of results for the year to 27 April 2019, posting a statutory pre-tax loss of £85.4m, compared with a £65.3m profit in 2017/18. Underlying profit before tax plummeted 56.8% year on year to £41.9m from £97m.

In August, Superdry promoted Nick Gresham to chief financial officer, in an attempt to “return [the business] to strong profitable growth”. 

Dunkerton has remained an advocate of Superdry’s strong branding. New product features individual logos ranging from subtle tags to round-arm badges and metallic lettering, alongside Superdry’s signature bold lettering. The new licensed product will all reflect this brand ethos. 

 

