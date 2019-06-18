Sweaty Betty appoints new CEO

Sweaty Betty has promoted its managing director Julia Straus to the role of chief executive.

She takes over from previous CEO, co-founder Simon Hill-Norton, who has assumed the role of chair. Straus joined the premium activewear brand in August 2018 after three years as CEO of US beauty brand Tula. She is now responsible for leading and accelerating Sweaty Betty’s digital and international growth.

The retailer currently operates more than 60 stores across the UK and US. It also has concessions in Harrods, Selfridges, and 27 Nordstrom shops in the US.

Tamara Hill-Norton, co-founder and chief creative officer, said: “Julia shares our vision of empowering women to look and feel amazing while living an active life.”