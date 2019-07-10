East London bespoke men’s suiting seller Tailor Made London is planning to open two new London stores in the first quarter of 2020, Drapers can reveal.

The company uses 3D body-scanning technology that enables customers to have a single fitting with contactless measuring. It currently has two stores in Belgravia and Shoreditch.

The new stores are expected to open at the start of next year at One New Change in the City of London and Savile Row in Mayfair.

Customers will be able to browse an extensive cloth library featuring more than 3,000 luxury fabrics, including English and Italian weavers such as Holland & Sherry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dormeuil and Loro Piana. The stores will also offer bespoke wardrobe options including overcoats, polo shirts, denim and footwear.

Retail prices range from £1,375 to £3,000 for a three-piece suit.

Tailor Made London founder and CEO John Buni also told Drapers that he plans to have 10 stores in total within the next three years. He is looking to open in Manchester, Birmingham and the US.

It is also launching a concession in a London department store this November, although it would not reveal details. Tailor Made London was founded in 2008.