Tapestry appoints new COO

Luxury US fashion house Tapestry, whose brands include Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has appointed Thomas Glaser as chief operations officer.

He will assume his new role on 15 July.

Working across the company’s end-to-end supply chain and information technology, Glaser will oversee product development, manufacturing resources, distribution, logistics, replenishment, ecommerce fulfillment and IT.

He most recently held the position of vice president at fellow US fashion group VF Corporation, which owns Vans, The North Face and Timberland.