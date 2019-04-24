Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Ted Baker adds HR heavyweight to board

24 April 2019By

Full screented baker aw 18

Ted Baker has appointed former B&Q people director and Jack Wills HR director Helena Feltham as an independent non-executive director.

Feltham has more than 30 years of experience in retail HR, most recently as people director at B&Q for four years. Before that she was HR director at Jack Wills, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and Woolworths South Africa. 

She will join the Ted Baker board on 1 May

It comes after Ted Baker’s HR practices came under fire following an independent investigation into former CEO Ray Kelvin’s conduct

The brand pledged to refresh its policies and renew all HR and workplace conduct training. 

Ted Baker executive chairman David Bernstein said: “Working with the board, Helena’s support and insight on implementing the recommendations from the independent HR policies and procedures review will be of great value.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.