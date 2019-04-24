Ted Baker adds HR heavyweight to board

Ted Baker has appointed former B&Q people director and Jack Wills HR director Helena Feltham as an independent non-executive director.

Feltham has more than 30 years of experience in retail HR, most recently as people director at B&Q for four years. Before that she was HR director at Jack Wills, Marks & Spencer, Topshop and Woolworths South Africa.

She will join the Ted Baker board on 1 May

It comes after Ted Baker’s HR practices came under fire following an independent investigation into former CEO Ray Kelvin’s conduct.

The brand pledged to refresh its policies and renew all HR and workplace conduct training.

Ted Baker executive chairman David Bernstein said: “Working with the board, Helena’s support and insight on implementing the recommendations from the independent HR policies and procedures review will be of great value.”