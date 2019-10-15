Ted Baker appoints North America CEO

Ted Baker has appointed former Scotch & Soda USA CEO Ari Hoffman as chief executive of its business in North America.

The company said the newly created role will help accelerate Ted Baker’s growth in North America, which represents the company’s second biggest market. Hoffman will join Ted Baker in December.

Hoffman joins from Scotch & Soda USA, where he has been CEO since September 2014. Before this he was CEO at Benetton USA between 2012 and 2014 and CEO of Gant USA from 2001 to 2011.

He has also worked in senior roles at Yves St Laurent, Christian Lacroix and Lacoste.

Lindsay Page, chief executive, said: “Ari has a deep understanding of the North American market and he has significant experience of working with well-known and prestigious global brands like ours. I have no doubt that he will be a driving force in continuing to develop the Ted Baker brand in North America, particularly supporting our online and digital business development.”

Ted Baker has 560 stores and concessions worldwide, comprised of 199 in the UK, 124 in Europe, 136 in North America, 96 in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and 9 in Australasia.