Ted Baker concludes Kelvin conduct investigation

Ted Baker has appointed Lindsay Page as chief executive officer as the investigation into former CEO Ray Kelvin’s conduct concludes.

Page was appointed acting CEO upon the Kelvin’s resignation on 4 March, and will now take on the role in its full capacity. He joined Ted Baker as group finance director in 1997 and took the additional role of chief operating officer in 2014.

The news comes as the independent investigation into allegations concerning Kelvin’s conduct and the company’s handling of employee grievances concludes.

In December, a petition from staff accused the founder and CEO of “forced hugging” and claimed Kelvin asked “young female members of staff to sit on his knee” as well as regularly making “sexual innuendos at staff”. Kelvin denies all of this.

As a result of Kelvin’s resignation, the investigation, conducted by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, has only made recommendations concerning the company’s HR procedures.

Ted Baker has renewed all training for employees on HR policies and acceptable workplace conduct, and has maintained an independent and confidential whistleblowing hotline. It will also improve the plc board’s oversight on company culture. Sharon Baylay will continue her role as non-executive director for engagement with the Ted workforce.

Later this year, Ted Baker will conduct an employee survey to asses views on the improvements made and gain further suggestions. It has already begun a refresh of its HR policies to ensure their alignment with current best practice

Executive chairman David Bernstein said: “We are determined to learn from this process and, moving forward, cultivate a better environment for all employees. where they always feel respected and valued. We are implementing changes and improvements and are committed to developing best-practice HR policies and procedures that reflect the Ted culture we are looking to develop and enhance in the future.

“One of Ted Baker’s greatest strengths is its people. I would like to thank our team for their co-operation and input during this process and for their continued hard work and commitment. I am confident that this skilled and dedicated team will continue to drive the Ted Baker brand forward.”