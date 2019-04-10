Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Ted Baker in Chinese joint venture

10 April 2019By

Full screented baker aw 18

Ted Baker has entered a new joint venture to expand the brand in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. 

Under the joint venture agreement, Shanghai LongShang Trading Company will operate Ted Baker’s retail, concessions and online channels in the regions. 

Ted Baker said the deal would give a small boost to group profit before tax in its current financial year. 

Shanghai LongShang will assign its rights to a newly incorporated Hong Kong investment vehicle formed by LongGoal Holdings and Infra-Apparel Group. Ted Baker’s net cash contribution is anticipated to be around £3.4m. 

Ted Baker currently has eight stores in China, Hong Kong and Macau. 

Acting CEO Lindsay Page said: “Over recent years we have invested in introducing the Ted Baker brand to Chinese customers, and we are confident that the creation of this joint venture will build on this platform, and deliver meaningful long-term growth. 

“We firmly believe that China has the long-term potential to become one of the largest single global territories for the Ted Baker brand.”

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.