Ted Baker signs Japanese licence deal

Ted Baker has entered into an agreement with Japanese licence partner Sojitz Infinity to help drive retail growth in the Asian market.

Under the five-year deal, which takes effect from 1 October, Sojitz Infinity intends to build on the group’s existing store portfolio, expand the concession network and invest in Ted Baker’s online presence. The British retailer currently has five stores in Japan.

Ted Baker said it would transfer existing assets relating to its Japanese business, which include existing non-current stock, fixed assets and leases, to its new licence partner ”at nil value, to support the successful transition of the operations”.

As a result, it anticipates exceptional transaction-related costs of approximately £4m, which include onerous lease expenses, restructuring charges and deal related costs.

However, it said it expected the deal to be “accretive” (resulting in incremental growth) to group pre-tax profit in the current financial year, and have a more marked positive impact on profits further down the line

Lindsay Page, CEO of Ted Baker, said: “We are very excited about the next stage of growth for the Ted Baker brand in Japan. Over recent years, we have invested in introducing Ted Baker to Japanese customers and we are confident that our new Japanese retail licence

“In Sojitz Infinity we have an extremely capable partner that brings local market expertise to our brand alongside our already well-established design, buying and merchandising skillset. This combination will drive an acceleration in performance of the business. We firmly believe that Japan has the long-term potential to be an important market for the Ted Baker brand.”

The deal follows the announcement in April that Ted Baker has entered into a new joint venture to expand in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau

Page said the Japanese deal ”completes the reorganisation of our Asian operations”.