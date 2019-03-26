The Foschini Group (TFG) is seeking to secure more than 100,000 sq ft of retail space across its UK fashion brand portfolio during the next 12 months.

TFG London has appointed property firm Brasier Freeth as its portfolio adviser across its fashion brands, which include Hobbs, Whistles, Phase Eight, Damsel in a Dress and Studio 8. TFG London said it is planning to work closely with landlords and agents to capitalise on the current market.

TFG London is owned by South African retail group, The Foschini Group Limited (TFG), which operates 28 brands across fashion, jewellery and homeware. TFG first entered the UK market through the acquisition of the premium womenswear brand Phase Eight in January 2015 and now operates more than 200 stores and 450 concessions across the country.

Kim Wilson, associate partner at Brasier Freeth, said: “These are exciting times for TFG London, particularly as current market conditions coupled with the strength of our clients’ retail operations, mean that there are significant growth opportunities. We will be undertaking a forensic review of the entire portfolio with the objective of expanding into new locations but at the same time delivering real value across the estate.”

Peter Riordan, group property director at TFG London, added: “We are looking forward to working closely with Brazier Freeth to access the huge trading opportunity that this brings to our group.”