Online menswear styling service The Chapar has been bought out of administration and will relaunch in the next few weeks, Drapers can reveal.

The company, founded in 2013 by father and son Joe and Sam Middleton, appointed Sheniz Bayram of Antony Batty and Company as administrators in March.

It has now emerged that entrepreneur Edward Janes took over the business for an undisclosed sum, to prevent it from going deeper into administration and ultimately closing.

Because of the terms of administration, The Chapar said it was unable to let its customers know that it was not permitted to operate, and cited this as the reason for why customers did not receive the trunks they had ordered.

A spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience we caused to our customers and the damage we did to our brand, but be sure we’re on the move to repair our bond with our customers and compensate them.”

Janes is seeking a way to compensate the customers for the trunks they did not receive.

With the goal of bringing in bigger brands as well, he is keeping up with the mission the company initially had “to bring our customers the best clothing that is right for their style at a great price”: “One of the biggest plans we have going forward is the idea of creating a specialised members-only level that allows you, the customer, to have access to different levels and perks. Such as special discounts, invitations to private quarterly events, discounts to upcoming performances and experiences.

“This is something we’re very excited to speak about and share with you once the new site is operational”, the spokesman added.

However, The Chapar announced that it will remove the free delivery option for non-members. It found that this was one of the key reasons brands were hesitant to work with it, because of a perceived lack of prestige.

The website is expected to be up and running in the next few weeks.

The company bought rival personal styling business Enclothed in July and launched a £500,000 investment round. The merged business had a database of more than 150,000 UK and European customers, and 30,000 active shoppers.

Drapers understands Sam Middleton exited the business several months ago and Enclothed founders Levi Young and Dana Zingher have been running the business since then.

In 2017, The Chapar, which stocks brands including Barbour, Gant and Eden Park, raised £1.3m in capital through a crowdfunding campaign. At the time it said it planned to invest the capital in online and offline marketing in a bid to attract new members.

Joe Middleton, formerly president of Levi Strauss Europe, left the company in October.