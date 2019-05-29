The high street's best and worst fashion retailers rated

Outerwear retailer Rohan has been named the best fashion shop on the UK high street, after receiving an 87% customer score in the latest survey by Which?

It was followed closely by John Lewis (86%) and footwear retailer Hotter Shoes (84%).

A total of 7,800 Which? members rated their in-store shopping experiences over the last six months.

Three of the top five brands were fashion or footwear. The full list of top 10 high street shops is listed below:

Richer Sounds, 89% Rohan, 87% John Lewis, 86% Hotter Shoes, 84% Lakeland, 84% Toolstation, 84% Apple, 83% Bodycare 83% Crew, 83% Screwfix, 82% Seasalt, 82% Waterstones, 82%

Meanwhile, Sports Direct was labelled the worst fashion brand on the high street with a customer score of 54%.

Only DIY brand Homebase (53%) and stationers WH Smith (50%) scored less.

Several other fashion retailers appreared in the 10 worst high street shops including House of Fraser and Peacocks (both 59%), New Look (58%), JD Sports, (56%) and River Island (56%).

These are 10 worst high street shops as rated by Which? members:

101. Clinton Cards, 61%

102. House of Fraser, 59%

103. Peacocks, 59%

104. New Look, 58%

105. JD Sports, 56%

106. River Island, 56%

107. Sports Direct, 54%

108. Homebase, 53%

109. WHSmith, 50%