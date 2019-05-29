The high street's best and worst fashion retailers rated

Outerwear retailer Rohan has been named the best fashion shop on the UK high street, after receiving an 87% customer score in the latest survey by Which?
It was followed closely by John Lewis (86%) and footwear retailer Hotter Shoes (84%).
A total of 7,800 Which? members rated their in-store shopping experiences over the last six months.
Three of the top five brands were fashion or footwear. The full list of top 10 high street shops is listed below:
- Richer Sounds, 89%
- Rohan, 87%
- John Lewis, 86%
- Hotter Shoes, 84%
- Lakeland, 84%
- Toolstation, 84%
- Apple, 83%
- Bodycare 83%
- Crew, 83%
- Screwfix, 82%
- Seasalt, 82%
- Waterstones, 82%
Meanwhile, Sports Direct was labelled the worst fashion brand on the high street with a customer score of 54%.
Only DIY brand Homebase (53%) and stationers WH Smith (50%) scored less.
Several other fashion retailers appreared in the 10 worst high street shops including House of Fraser and Peacocks (both 59%), New Look (58%), JD Sports, (56%) and River Island (56%).
These are 10 worst high street shops as rated by Which? members:
101. Clinton Cards, 61%
102. House of Fraser, 59%
103. Peacocks, 59%
104. New Look, 58%
105. JD Sports, 56%
106. River Island, 56%
107. Sports Direct, 54%
108. Homebase, 53%
109. WHSmith, 50%
