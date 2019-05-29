Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The high street's best and worst fashion retailers rated

29 May 2019By

Outerwear retailer Rohan has been named the best fashion shop on the UK high street, after receiving an 87% customer score in the latest survey by Which? 

It was followed closely by John Lewis (86%) and footwear retailer Hotter Shoes (84%).

A total of 7,800 Which? members rated their in-store shopping experiences over the last six months.

Three of the top five brands were fashion or footwear. The full list of top 10 high street shops is listed below:

  1. Richer Sounds, 89%
  2. Rohan, 87%
  3. John Lewis, 86%
  4. Hotter Shoes, 84%
  5. Lakeland, 84%
  6. Toolstation, 84%
  7. Apple, 83%
  8. Bodycare 83%
  9. Crew, 83%
  10. Screwfix, 82%
  11. Seasalt, 82%
  12. Waterstones, 82%

Meanwhile, Sports Direct was labelled the worst fashion brand on the high street with a customer score of 54%.

Only DIY brand Homebase (53%) and stationers WH Smith (50%) scored less.

Several other fashion retailers appreared in the 10 worst high street shops including House of Fraser and Peacocks (both 59%), New Look (58%), JD Sports, (56%) and River Island (56%).

These are 10 worst high street shops as rated by Which? members:

101. Clinton Cards, 61%

102. House of Fraser, 59%

103. Peacocks, 59%

104. New Look, 58%

105. JD Sports, 56%

106. River Island, 56%

107. Sports Direct, 54%

108. Homebase, 53%

109. WHSmith, 50%

 

