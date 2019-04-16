The Iconic launches sustainability filter

Australian multibrand etailer The Iconic, owned by Global Fashion Group (GFG), has introduced a new filter to allow customers to search for sustainable products.

Labelled the “Considered Edit”, it is divided into five categories: animal friendly, community engagement, eco-production, fair production and sustainable materials.

It currently features 6,400 products, all of which are made using at least one material or process that is better for humans, animals or the environment than conventional alternatives, or from a brand making contributions to the environment or communities. The Iconic expects to grow the Considered assortment to more than 10,000 products in the short-term.

The Iconic said the new feature aims to “demystify the complex and sometimes confusing world of sustainable fashion” by enabling customers to shop according to their own values.

GFG co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt added: “(GFG) understands the responsibility we have to both our customers and our planet.

“Sustainability is an essential component of ensuring long-term business value and as part of better managing our own impacts, we see an opportunity to drive this conversation forward.

“We know that (Considered by The Iconic) is a journey and we still have much work to do.”