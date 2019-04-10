The Olsen twins to bring The Row to London

Luxury fashion brand The Row, the brainchild of US actresses-turned-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, is to open its first European store in London this summer.

Property agent Colliers International sold the lease of 15 Carlos Place in Mayfair to the Olsens, on behalf of art gallery Timothy Taylor.

The 5,716 sq ft building marks the company’s third standalone shop – it has two others in New York and Los Angeles.

The Row – named after Savile Row – launched 13 years ago and has since established itself as a global brand stocked in 37 countries, at retailers including Matches, Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Selfridges in the UK.

Paul Souber Head of London Retail at Colliers said: “This is further evidence that luxury brands are not deterred by Brexit, and see London continuing to be one of the fashion capitals of the world providing a gateway to International and European shoppers.

“A spate of other luxury labels have agreed deals in recent months to open in London including Marchesi (owned by Prada) and Sergio Rossi on Mount Street and Balenciaga taking a new flagship store on Sloane Street, Richard Mille opening a new watch emporium and Alexander McQueen opening a 10,000 sq. ft. store both in Old Bond Street.”