Four-store boutique The Place London has closed its Brook Street store in London’s Mayfair after high rents made the venture unviable.

The 2,000 sq ft store opened last March as the retailer’s first men’s and women’s wear store.

The Place London was founded by Simon Burstein, former chief executive of designer boutique Browns, at 27 Connaught Street in 2015. It was launched to showcase British womenswear designer Alice Archer. A menswear store opened at 31 Connaught Street in 2016, followed by the Brook Street store last year.

In January, Burstein opened a 600 sq ft boutique in Paris at 8 rue de l’Odéon. The store features the retailer’s womenswear offering including Alice Archer, Saloni and Poustovit.

Burstein said: ”Brook Street had a regrettably high rent and it was unsustainable for our price points at The Place London, however, the closure coincided with an expansion into a Parisian store for us, where the rent is a third of the London price.

”Opening The Place London on 8 rue de l Odeon 75006, has been a pleasant surprise despite some tough trading conditions, such as the yellow vests protests, because we have brought a fresh concept to Paris, which has been very well received so far.

”I was in New York last week looking at sites as I believe we have a concept that can work in big cities, providing we have the right product offering and can find the right spot and rent.”