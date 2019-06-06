The Row launches online store

Luxury fashion house The Row, from US actresses-turned-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, launched its ecommerce business today.

The website forms part of The Row’s new partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s online flagship stores division.

It will allow customers to browse and directly purchase its full range of womenswear and menswear, which can be shipped to 69 countries worldwide including the UK, France and the US.

The brand’s autumn women’s 19 collection is available as of today, and will be followed by a menswear launch in July.

Customers can shop in six different languages and currencies, in keeping with The Row’s global customer base, it said.

President David Schulte said: “(The Row’s) partnership with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group will allow us to have a direct dialogue with our customers on a global scale.”

The news comes as The Row prepares to open its first European store in London this summer.