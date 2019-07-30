Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

The White Company to open in Southampton

30 July 2019By

Full screenRsz mat kat the white company 01 bright option

Lifestyle brand The White Company is opening its first store in Southampton in time for Christmas.

Located in Westquay shopping centre, the 6,500 sq ft unit will offer a range of its clothing, homeware and lifestyle goods.

It follows the company’s successful pop-up in Westquay last Christmas.

The White Company currently operates stores across the UK, Ireland and the US.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.