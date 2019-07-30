The White Company to open in Southampton

Lifestyle brand The White Company is opening its first store in Southampton in time for Christmas.
Located in Westquay shopping centre, the 6,500 sq ft unit will offer a range of its clothing, homeware and lifestyle goods.
It follows the company’s successful pop-up in Westquay last Christmas.
The White Company currently operates stores across the UK, Ireland and the US.
