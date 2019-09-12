Third of Sports Direct investors rebel against Mike Ashley

A third of Sports Direct investors reportedly voted against Mike Ashley maintaining his role as CEO at the group’s annual general meeting yesterday.
It is understood that Ashley was accused by some of “poor corporate governance”, as it was revealed that the group is yet to replace its former auditor Grant Thornton, which resigned in July.
Sports Direct reportedly asked four UK accountancy firms to consider working with the business ahead of the AGM.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.