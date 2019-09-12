Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Third of Sports Direct investors rebel against Mike Ashley

12 September 2019By

Full screen3087023 debenhamsandmikeashley

A third of Sports Direct investors reportedly voted against Mike Ashley maintaining his role as CEO at the group’s annual general meeting yesterday.

It is understood that Ashley was accused by some of “poor corporate governance”, as it was revealed that the group is yet to replace its former auditor Grant Thornton, which resigned in July.

Sports Direct reportedly asked four UK accountancy firms to consider working with the business ahead of the AGM.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.