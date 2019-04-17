Thomas Pink rebrands to Pink Shirtmaker

British shirtmaker Thomas Pink, has rebranded to Pink Shirtmaker, and is repositioning as a more upmarket brand, introducing higher-end finishing, reining in discounting and pushing up its price-points.

The brand, which is owned by LVMH, said it had become associated less with Jermyn Street and more with convenience.

It claims it had gotten caught in a cycle of heavy discounting, with common offers such as “four shirts for £100” and regular discount codes.

In 1999, Thomas Pink became part of the Louis Vuiton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) group, which purchased 70% of the company for around €48m (£41.6m). The new Pink Shirtmaker is now repositioning to be more high end to “channel the LVMH brand”.

The brand has not introduced any discounts since it relaunched in November and is not planning to for the foreseeable future.

The shirtmaker has also increased price-points and included higher-end finishes to its products.

As part of the re-brand, the logo, stores, packaging, labelling and brand imagery have all been overhauled.

The shirtmaker has recently acquired a building at 86a Meadow Road, Vauxhall, that will open this June as a “workshop” store to offer bespoke shirts for men and women.

Founded in 1987, the brand was named after 18th-century London tailor Thomas Pink.