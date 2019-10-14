Tiffany's gems of wisdom for fashion retail

Tiffany’s vice-president and managing director of UK and Ireland Barratt West gave delegates at the Drapers Fashion Forum an insight into how the luxury retailer’s personalised touch could be reworked for the fashion industry.
Tiffany’s new Covent Garden concept store was seen as a risk, according to West, but sought to “take the brand forward to talk more as a next-generation luxury jeweller”.
This is combined with a “sense of wit and irreverance” across its social media to speak to a contemporary customer.
“Covent Garden is not a traditional place for luxury brands,” he conceded. “It was really seen as being, by some of our competitors, as crazy.”
The concept store departs from a traditional jewellery store design and features polish concrete floors, a vending machine for its fragrances, and a personalisation station for engraving and embossing.
The floor space is flexible for events, and in order to attract a younger more relaxed customer the jeweller hired an entire new team “with a more casual sense of their own style”, West said.
When asked what Tiffany does well that the fashion industry could learn from, West said: ”Tiffany is quite different. The experience you get we hope is very welcoming, engaging and a brand for everybody. What we’ve been good at is recognising a long time ago the customer experience of greeting and engaging with customers.”
Despite being an experience brand, West said that customers had shown “almost no resistance” to its ecommerce site.
“The UK ecommerce site is our biggest store in Europe, that has been a surprise,” he said. “It allows up to open up more of England and Scotland that we wouldn’t otherwise reach.”
However, in order to maintain the personalised in-store experience, items such as Tiffany’s iconic solitaire diamond rings are not available to purchase online.
West said: ”You can view them, but you can’t buy because we believe you should have an experience around that.”
-
Three essential tips for building a brand
-
Avon's five methods of connecting with consumers
-
Zalando's new brand values for the digital age
-
The secrets to customer-centric business
-
Five critical factors in re-inventing retail
-
How to crack advertising for your market
-
Collaboration 'key to saving high street'
-
Superdry chairman: 'It was like a bizarre hostile takeover'
-
Tiffany's gems of wisdom for fashion retail
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.