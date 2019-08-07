The appointment comes after Luger stepped down as chief executive of N Brown Group last September.

She had been CEO of the group since July 2013, following senior roles at Coca-Cola, Mars, Asda, Debenhams and The Original Factory Shop.

TM Lewin appointed former New Look international managing director Sven Gaede as CEO in March last year.

Under Gaede, the shirtmaker is transitioning into a broader menswear outfitter, heralded by the opening of its new concept store on Oxford Street in May.

Gaede told Drapers at the time: ”We’re on a real mission for people to not just think about us as a shirt retailer, but for them to think about us as a menswear brand. It’s about getting the customers that we do have to appreciate us for the breadth of brand that we actually are, relative to what they might perceive us to be.”

TM Lewin has been contacted for comment.