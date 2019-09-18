Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Toast launches clothes-swap scheme

18 September 2019By

Toast

Womenswear brand Toast is launching an in-store clothes-swap initiative next month to help customers “celebrate” a more circular community.

Designed to encourage mindful consumption, “Toast Circle” invites customers to donate up to five items of “high-quality” clothing, which they can then trade for other items donated to their local Toast shop.

Each piece will have a tag outlining the item’s history and how it has been worn, as well as its value.

The scheme will first trial in the brand’s Edinburgh, Bath and Westbourne Grove, west London, stores, with a view to rolling it out to all Toast shops in 2020.

