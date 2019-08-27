Top team-ups: the best fashion collaborations of the year so far

Fashion brands and retailers have teamed up with a range of designers, celebrities and even cartoon characters to launch limited edition collections in 2019.

Fashion retailers use collaborations to create a feeling of exclusivity and urgency among consumers, and this year’s offering has proved no exception. Here are some of the best so far this year.

H&M X Giambattista Valli

For its latest designer collaboration – H&M has previously partnered with brands including Versace (2012), Kenzo (2016) and Moschino (2018) – the Swedish retailer launched a 20-piece collection with Italian luxury brand Giambattista Valli at the Cannes film festival in May. The first drop appeared in selected stores and online the same month, and a second will be revealed in November.

Spanning women’s and men’s wear, including clothing, footwear and accessories, the focus is on the high-quality, intricate detailing that Valli is known for.

Dresses – or rather, ballgowns – are unapologetically feminine, and there is heavy use of tulle, corset details, sequins and the colour pink.

Valli described his creations as an “eclectic mix of sharpness and frills… [which] customers will want to keep in their wardrobes for a long time. There won’t be throwaway pieces in the collection, but items customers will want to keep in their wardrobes for a long time.”

Retail prices range from £12.99 for a pair of socks to £399.99 for a dress.

Reebok x Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and sports brand Reebok launched their second collection in July, following a successful debut in January. It builds on the elevated streetwear image of their first collaboration but with a more feminine feel, taking inspiration from Beckham’s experience as a dancer.

Marrying performance with style, the second collection includes pieces such as a pleated maxi-skirt, sheer bras and briefs, an off-the-shoulder top and oversized ballet-inspired jogging trousers.

Both the women’s and unisex clothing are designed for activewear as well as general use, while staying true to Beckham’s polished style credentials.

Retail pieces start at £29.95 for a pair of socks to £549.95 for a jacket.

Asos X Disney The Lion King

To mark the launch of The Lion King remake this summer, etailer Asos collaborated with Walt Disney on a limited edition capsule collection. All 58 pieces are emblazoned with cartoon characters from the Disney classic, and the bold prints bring an element of fun to the collection.

From men’s and women’s graphic T-shirts to co-ords and swimwear, the line has a 1990s throwback feel and is designed for festivals and holidays.

Stand-out pieces include a zebra print legging shorts and bandeau set, a women’s printed bomber jacket and an oversized coral sweatshirt.

The collection is available via the Asos website. Retail prices range from £8 for a pair of socks to £55 for a denim jacket.

Speedo x House of Holland

London-based womenswear designer House of Holland and swimwear brand Speedo launched their debut collaboration this spring.

The collection is made up of 10 swimsuits, “legsuits” and bikinis, which all come in daring prints. The two main designs – tie-dye and sunset – are influenced by House of Holland’s autumn 19 collection, which was themed around the idea of global travellers.

Retail prices range from £30 for a logo swimswuit to £110 for a legsuit.

Duke & Dexter x Snoop Dogg

Duke & Dexter Snoop Dogg Pack

Luxury British footwear brand Duke & Dexter enlisted the help of US rapper Snoop Dogg to launch a limited edition range this summer. Merging styles from both sides of the Atlantic, the 18 piece collection is designed to take fans “from the pool to the party”.

Entitled “Snoop Dogg Pack”, the collection comprises existing Duke & Dexter styles – the loafer, slide and mule – redesigned to reflect the singer’s West Coast lifestyle. This includes the same colour green as Las Vegas poker tables, mini marijuana leaf prints and embroidered dice reminiscent of Miami and Vegas.

The theme for the collection is “Pool to Party” and came about after the brand made custom designs for the rapper.

Retail prices range from £160 for a slider to £240 for a loafer, and some pieces are already sold out.

Uooyaa x Christian Lacroix

Parisian designer Christian Lacroix has announced a new partnership with premium Chinese streetwear brand Uooyaa. It promises a unique mix of haute couture and streetwear when it launches in September.

Made up of 12 curated pieces, including skirts, dresses, blouses and sweatshirts, items incorporate Uooya’s streetwear aesthetic and the bold prints, embellishments, mixed textures and bright colours that Lacroix is known for.

Retail prices range from £235 for a mini-skirt to £635 for a knitted cardigan. The collection will be available in China from September, and limited edition drops will follow in the US and UK.