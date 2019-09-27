Arcadia Group’s Topman has unveiled a new focus for autumn 19 whereby it is relaunching some in-house brands, opening new concessions and reducing its pricing structure by 10%.

Mitch Hughes, who was appointed as Topman trading director in August, has taken data from customer insights to bring about “necessary changes that put Topman ahead of the pack”.

Topman will introduce 11 new concession brands, including Hermano and Marshall Artist, and increase leisurewear as a category – taking it to a fifth of the total business. Hughes has also pledged that Topman’s denim will be made from 100% organic cotton by summer 2020 in a bid to be more sustainable.

Several sub-brands will also relaunch this autumn. Topman Premium will return on 26 September. This 21-piece collection focuses on merino wool and leathers, and its luxury fabrics and finishes ”resonate with Topman’s older customer”. It will be available online and in selected stores globally, at retail prices starting from £20.

Topman Signature, relaunching 1 October, offers “sports luxe” athleisure co-ords and accessories. It will be available online and in selected stores globally, retailing from £20.

Topman Big and Tall will relaunch with an extended size offering, with tops up to a 5XL and bottoms to a 6XL. Trousers are available up to a 48 inch waist and suit jackets up to a 52 inch chest. Tall trousers go up to 48 inches in length and jackets to a 46 inch chest with extra-long sleeves and body, catering for individuals 6 ft 3 inches and above.

Topman is also launching a small collection of four outfits that include three-piece suits, overcoats, penny collar shirts and flat caps in warm-handle heritage checks and constructions. The new Topman Heritage range, launching 10 October, will be available online and in selected stores globally. Prices will start from £15.

Topman LTD will be coming back online and in selected stores globally. This collection takes inspiration from urban trends and features nylons, reflective materials and prints. It will be priced from £15.

Hughes said: “Our aim is to constantly improve the Topman experience.We are taking more responsibility when it comes to our people, product and planet. We are extending our size offering through our Big and Tall ranges, developing more fashion, leisure and suiting lines, and have reduced our pricing structure by 10%.

“This month sees Topman launch on Asos, and over the coming year we will continue to build on our wholesale partnerships so we are accessible to even more customers on a global scale.”

Hughes was appointed as buying and design director in March this year.

Hughes joined Arcadia Group in 2015, where he was buying director at Burton. Before that, he spent 10 years at Matalan, starting as senior buyer and working his way up to buying director.

He started his career as a buyer at Marks & Spencer.